Jeremy Reaves’ fiancée Mikaela Worley shares 5-word reaction to Tress Way’s re-signing with Commanders

Tress Way will enter his 12th season with the Washington Commanders in 2025. On Friday, Commanders officially announced the re-signing of Way. The news didn't just land well with his fans but also with his teammate Jeremy Reaves’ fiancée Mikaela Worley.

Following the Commanders' confirmation regarding Way's re-signing, Worley re-shared Commanders' IG post, attached with a five-word reaction that read:

"The boys are back, baby."

Jeremy Reaves’ fiancée Mikaela reacts to Tress Way’s re-signing (Image Source: Mikaela/IG)

Commanders and Tress Way have agreed to a one-year contract worth $2.87 million, which includes a $125,000 signing bonus and $2 million in guaranteed money. Furthermore, according to Spotrac, Way is expected to earn a base salary of $2.70 million in 2025, with a $42,500 workout bonus.

Way has been with the Commanders since 2014 and has made significant contributions to the franchise's success throughout time. Way has appeared in 179 games and punted 776 times, with a 46.7 average and 36,380 yards.

Jeremy Reaves praised fiancée Mikaela Worley for being his biggest supporter

Jeremy Reaves made his proposal memorable for not just his fiancée Mikaela Worley but every Commanders fan who was present at the team's 30-24 win over the Falcons in December.

Reaves doubled down the celebrations of Commanders' playoff qualification by proposing to Worley inside the stadium, surrounded by all his fans.

Following his proposal, Reaves talked about his proposal and what his fiancée Mikaela Worley meant to him. Reaves praised Worley as his biggest supporter and someone who has been with him in all the ups and downs since high school.

"She’s earned it," Reaves told reporters. "I can’t say enough about her. When I was at my lowest last year, she was there to pick me up every day. She showed up. That’s my best friend. Been my best friend since high school. You can tell a lot about somebody when they are going through the worst and how they handle it."

Jeremy Reaves joined the Commanders in 2018 and will enter his eighth season with the franchise in 2025. Reaves is currently signed on a two-year, $6 million contract with the franchise. He'll become a free agent in 2026.

