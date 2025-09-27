Jermaine Johnson's fiancée Hannah Brooke shares raw pregnancy workout update while expecting baby boy [WATCH]

Hannah Brooke, model and actress, has been showing her Instagram followers her pregnancy process as she is expecting a baby boy with New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. The couple’s relationship became public in August 2023 when Brooke posted photos of them together at MetLife Stadium.In July this year, she announced her pregnancy, sharing they were nearly four months along at the time. On Friday, Brooke shared an update on her IG story. Dressed in a grey tank top, purple leggings, pink ankle weights and white shoes, she wrote:“24 weeks in counting growing this baby boy 🥹 Been so out of breath and I sweat my 🍑 off every workout lol. Up 10lbs and definitely feeling slower because of it but we’re working!! Feeling really strong still, just not quick 😂”Hannah Brooke shared some must-do exercises while pregnantAs she got closer to being six months along, Hannah Brooke posted a workout video two weeks ago, where she talked about how excited she is to be having a baby boy.“I am 22 weeks pregnant today with my baby boy. I'm so excited to be a boy mom. I've always wanted to have a son. So this is such an exciting moment for me.”In the video, she explained some must-do exercises during pregnancy. She focuses on hip and glute mobility, doing deep squats and stretches to stay flexible.“When you're pregnant, you really don't want to be pulling a muscle because your ligaments and your joints are stretching and softening in order to prep for birth,” she said.She also shared that she felt her baby’s first kicks at week 17, then again at week 20. She added:“And now every single morning and every single night since week 20 to 21 I have felt this little man doing front flips in my belly.”Hannah Brooke mentioned how hard it’s been to find comfortable workout clothes, often needing to pull down tight waistbands and choosing soft, stretchy materials in turn.“I'm coming up on six months pregnant very soon, which means I'm approaching the end of my second trimester, and I'm still feeling incredibly strong, which is crazy, so I'm really trying to take advantage, hence why I'm still lifting a decent amount,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiven her love for fitness, more such workout regimens are sure to come.