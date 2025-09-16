Jermaine Johnson's fiancée Hannah Brooke turned heads in denim miniskirt outfit while showing cute baby bump during Jets vs. Bills Week 2 game

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson's girlfriend Hannah Brooke was in attendance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the Week 2 matchup against the Bills. She shared photos on Instagram of not only her gameday outfit but also her baby bump.The star of Netflix's &quot;Too Hot to Handle&quot; shared the photos of herself wearing a white cropped top and denim mini skirt with her baby bump on display. She added a clip from Euphoria when a character named Maddy talks about how she would dress if she were pregnant. &quot;What Maddy said ✔️ (I’ve been waiting for this moment to use this sound lol)&quot;-Hannah Brooke wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJermaine Johnson suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker suffered an Achilles injury last season that limited him to playing in just two games. It's unclear how the ankle injury will affect his playing time moving forward this season as the New York Jets look to bounce back after an 0-2 start.Jermaine Johnson and fiancee Hannah Brooke celebrated gender reveal with family and friendsJermaine Johnson and his fiancee Hannah Brooke announced in July that they are expecting their first child together. In early September the couple hosted their family and friends for their gender reveal. The couple's gender reveal party took place outside and together they pushed a lever to reveal smoke while standing in front of a sign that said &quot;Oh Baby&quot;. When they did so, blue smoke rose, revealing that their baby is a boy. The couple jumped for joy in anticipation of their new arrival. Hannah Brooke revealed her excitement to be a 'boy mom' in the caption of the post.&quot;AHHHHH YOU GUYS I CANNOT BELIEVE I’M GOING TO BE A BOY MOMMMMMYYYYYY 😭💙 Feeling so blessed and grateful for this chapter. We’re going to have a son, this is so surreal. 🤍&quot;-Brooke wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJermaine Johnson proposed to his fiancee in June, with Hannah Brooke announcing their engagement in a post on Instagram. The New York Jets linebacker proposed as the couple was surrounded with red heart balloons and red rose petals scattered across the floor.