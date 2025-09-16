  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jermaine Johnson's fiancée Hannah Brooke turned heads in denim miniskirt outfit while showing cute baby bump during Jets vs. Bills Week 2 game

Jermaine Johnson's fiancée Hannah Brooke turned heads in denim miniskirt outfit while showing cute baby bump during Jets vs. Bills Week 2 game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 16, 2025 18:05 GMT
Jermaine Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's fiance Hannah Brooke shared a gameday photo. (Photos via Hannah Brooke's Instagram/ Jermaine Johnson's Instagram)

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson's girlfriend Hannah Brooke was in attendance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the Week 2 matchup against the Bills. She shared photos on Instagram of not only her gameday outfit but also her baby bump.

Ad

The star of Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle" shared the photos of herself wearing a white cropped top and denim mini skirt with her baby bump on display. She added a clip from Euphoria when a character named Maddy talks about how she would dress if she were pregnant.

"What Maddy said ✔️ (I’ve been waiting for this moment to use this sound lol)"-Hannah Brooke wrote
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jermaine Johnson suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker suffered an Achilles injury last season that limited him to playing in just two games. It's unclear how the ankle injury will affect his playing time moving forward this season as the New York Jets look to bounce back after an 0-2 start.

Jermaine Johnson and fiancee Hannah Brooke celebrated gender reveal with family and friends

Jermaine Johnson and his fiancee Hannah Brooke announced in July that they are expecting their first child together. In early September the couple hosted their family and friends for their gender reveal.

Ad

The couple's gender reveal party took place outside and together they pushed a lever to reveal smoke while standing in front of a sign that said "Oh Baby". When they did so, blue smoke rose, revealing that their baby is a boy. The couple jumped for joy in anticipation of their new arrival. Hannah Brooke revealed her excitement to be a 'boy mom' in the caption of the post.

"AHHHHH YOU GUYS I CANNOT BELIEVE I’M GOING TO BE A BOY MOMMMMMYYYYYY 😭💙 Feeling so blessed and grateful for this chapter. We’re going to have a son, this is so surreal. 🤍"-Brooke wrote
Ad

Jermaine Johnson proposed to his fiancee in June, with Hannah Brooke announcing their engagement in a post on Instagram. The New York Jets linebacker proposed as the couple was surrounded with red heart balloons and red rose petals scattered across the floor.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications