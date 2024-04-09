Jerod Mayo hints Patriots could copy Texans, adds fuel to trade-down rumors 

The Jerdo Mayo era in New England is in full effect with the NFL draft two weeks away. Mayo, who took over as the Patriots coach after last season, has an important task of figuring out what the team will do with the third overall pick in the draft.

While it seems likely that the Patriots will select a quarterback at No. 3 to help rebuild their team, there could be a chance they trade down in the draft for a haul of picks.

ProFootballTalk analyst Mike Florio spoke about the chance of the Patriots trading down. He said New England could follow the Houston Texans' trend in the last couple of drafts by trading down for more picks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mayo in the past has suggested the quarterback is where they're going to go with the third overall pick," Florio said. "They're leaving the door open though to trade out."

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The team brought back Jacoby Brissett, who's been a great backup quarterback. If the Pats draft a QB at No. 3, he could sit and develop behind Brissett for some time.

Florio read a quote from Mayo:

"Remember, (Houston general manager Nick) Caserio had been building that team for two years before they got (quarterback) C.J. Stroud in that position. So, when you look at our team, I'm not asking for patience, but I kind of am.

"It's a process. It's not only about the quarterback. Obviously, you want to have that QB1 and build around him, but it doesn't always happen when you want it.

"Look, we could bring a quarterback in here, and he may not be ready to play realistically. That's why we have a guy like Jacoby (Brissett) coming along. Jacoby is great. He can stay great. He can still play football and also mentor someone in that room."

The New England Patriots have retained many key pieces since Jerod Mayo took over

New England Patriots introduce Jerod Mayo as coach.

While Jerod Mayo took over as the New England Patriots' coach this offseason, they've emphasized keeping their own in free agency and retaining core pieces to their team. Although they finished the season 4-13, they still have many great players. They've re-signed six key players this offseason.

Expand Tweet

They agreed to a four-year deal with safety Kyle Dugger; three-year deals with offensive tackle Mike Onwenu, tight end Hunter Henry, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and linebacker Anfernee Jennings; and a one-year deal with LB Josh Uche. They spent nearly $176.5 million on their contracts for the six players.

It's important for the Pats to nail what they're going to do with the third pick. Will it be drafting a quarterback or trading back to gain draft capital?