Jerome Kapp channeled his inner Eminem to recreate 8 Mile's final scene as rookies took to the stage to showcase their talents in front of Jets veterans. In footage aired on 2023 Hard Knocks Episode 3, the wide receiver wowed the audience with a freestyle rap that had the listeners grooving. He received an ovation at the end of his performance.

Jerome Kapp's 8 Mile Eminem performance wows NFL fans

However, it was not just his teammates who appreciated Jerome Kapp's performance. Social media was abuzz in his praise and wanted the New York Jets to sign him just because of his Eminem inspired presentation more than what he does on the field. Here are some of the responses after his rendition from the movie '8 Mile'.

From Kutztown to New York

As impressive as Jerome Kapp's 8 Mile performance copying Eminem might have been, he is here based on his football talent. And he has that in spades as he showed it in the rookie minicamp which the Jets had hosted earlier this year. He showed impressive speed, skills and separation and his signing was announced on May 25, 2023.

He played college football for Kutztown Golden Bears. In 2022, he had an impressive 916 receiving yards over 11 games. He averaged 83.3 yards per game and 19.5 per catch. He recorded nine receiving touchdowns in that period.

Jerome Kapp might be playing for a team that he actively roots against

It is clear that after channeling Eminem's performance in 8 Mile, Jerome Kapp has a lot of fans inside the Jets dressing room. However, a glance at his social media activity reveals that he might actually have been a fan of a division rival before entering the NFL.

There are multiple social media post from him supporting the Buffalo Bills. In one he is seen to be happy that they are the AFC East champs. In other posts, he has shared memes and other posts related to the team. Here are a couple of social media posts from him.

It puts him in an unenviable situation that until he entered the NFL, he was rooting for Josh Allen and company to be the champions. Now, he will be playing in the same division as them with the express purpose of defeating them to the top spot, and possibly again in the playoffs.

However, if he makes it on to the final roster and gets a chance to be an NFL player, we are sure he will not care about that either way. Some dreams are bigger than others.

