Jerry Ferrara responds after Cam Skattebo's look goes viral as "Turtle" from Entourage

American actor Jerry Ferrara reacted to the Giants' rookie Cam Skattebo creating the iconic "Turtle" look from Entourage. The running back is gearing up for his NFL debut with the New York Giants later this year.

As he arrived in New York, Skattebo dressed up like Turtle from the popular 2015 American comedy film Entourage. He wore a blue NY cap, a white t-shirt with '92' numbered, and heavy jewelry. He donned a "SKART" pendant and a watch.

His look was shared by College Sports Only on its X (formerly Twitter) account, and it quickly went viral. The post has so far garnered around 1.7 million views.

Later, Ferrara, who played the character Turtle in the movie, reacted to the picture. He quoted the post from the College Sports Only account and wrote:

"Jeez this got a lot of views. @camskattebo5 you gotta come on @ThrowbacksShow to discuss."

Entourage is a popular comedy film that was a continuation of an HBO television series. It stars Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara, and Jeremy Piven in pivotal roles.

Cam Skattebo touches down at Giants site ahead of 2025 NFL season

On May 9, Sun Devil Football and Cam Skattebo shared a joint post on their Instagram account, providing a rare glimpse of the newly selected NFL star reaching the New York Giants site ahead of the 2025 season.

"Skatt Pack officially on site with the @nygiants," the caption read.

The former Arizona State running back was seen in a comfortable white T-shirt with "Champion" written on it. He paired it with black and olive printed pants and white shoes.

Cam Skattebo was selected in the fourth round as the 105th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He joined the Giants after his successful time with the Sun Devils, where he was named the First Team All-American in 2024 and was the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

However, last season was pretty disappointing for the Giants, as they struggled throughout and settled with an overall result of 3-14. They failed to qualify for the playoffs.

With new players joining the team, it will be interesting to see if things change for them in 2025. The Giants will officially start their 2025 season in a game against Washington on September 7.

