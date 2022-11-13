Jerry Jeudy injury update: What happened to the Broncos WR?

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was injured on the first play of the game for the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, November 13. The Broncos took on the Tennessee Titans at the Nissan Stadium and Jeudy apparently injured his ankle in a non-contact injury.

As he was running down the field, the wide receiver immediately went down to the ground holding his leg as the offensive play continued.

Jerry Jeudy made it to the sidelines and was looked at by the Broncos training and medical staff. A cart then arrived on the sidelines to take the wide receiver to the locker room, as it appeared that he couldn't do so under his own power.

The Broncos then announced that Jeudy was questionable to return with an ankle injury. The wide receiver has three touchdowns and 30 receptions for 449 receiving yards so far this season. This leaves quarterback Russell Wilson without one of his top targets.

It could be a huge hit for the Denver Broncos offense as they start to find a winning streak this season.

Was WR Jerry Jeudy almost traded before the deadline?

The Denver Broncos apparently took calls from other teams about wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before the trade deadline. The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers were said to be interested in trading for the Broncos wide receiver.

Both teams were interested in bettering their wide-receiving core, but both were unsuccessful.

The Broncos were rumored to be asking for a second-round draft pick in return for the wide receiver, who was a first-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After the deadline, general manager George Paton said that they wanted to keep all of their young players together and felt that the team was starting to find a rhythm.

“We received a number of calls on our receivers and some other positions. We wanted to keep our young, talented receivers. We started to get some rhythm in the last game versus Jacksonville and we just feel good with where we’re going."

The Denver Broncos did trade outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, they got a 2023 first-round draft pick, 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.

The Denver Broncos were 3-5 entering Sunday's game against the 5-3 Tennessee Titans. They are looking to turn a corner soon to get back to a winning record in the 2022 NFL season.

