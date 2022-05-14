"Step 1: Get Russ Step 2: Get arrested" - NFL Reddit mocks Broncos after WR Jerry Jeudy was arrested for criminal tampering

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is in some hot water. The star wideout was arrested on Thursday on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence case that involved his wife and child. He was released on bond on Friday.

The Arapahoe Sheriff's Office announced via Twitter that the receiver had been arrested by deputies.

Arapahoe Sheriff @ArapahoeSO Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty

What is criminal tampering in Jerry Jeudy's case?

According to Uslegal.com, criminal tampering is when a person tampers with the property of another person with no right to do so and with the intent to cause as much inconvenience as possible to that person. The exact definitions vary by state law. The offense is a class 2 misdemeanor and has a variety of ways a person can be punished. Either $750 in fines or 120 days in jail.

Mike Klis said in a Twitter thread that according to the police report, Jeudy withheld his one-month-old daughter's carseat, medical records and the mother's wallet.

Mike Klis @mikeklis Per Arapahoe County police report re: Jeudy and woman:

On the evening of 05/11, "things got crazy" between JERRY and her. She would not explain exactly what that meant, but she did say that JERRY put her wallet and medical paperwork for their child in his car and (more) Per Arapahoe County police report re: Jeudy and woman:On the evening of 05/11, "things got crazy" between JERRY and her. She would not explain exactly what that meant, but she did say that JERRY put her wallet and medical paperwork for their child in his car and (more)

According to more information found on the Twitter thread, all the mother wanted to do was leave, but she could not as Jeudy had withheld the carseat, medical records and her phone. He allegedly locked all the items in the car as the mother took one of his three phones.

It is certainly a messy situation for the Broncos receiver and it is not yet known how this will affect his 2022 NFL season.

Edited by John Maxwell