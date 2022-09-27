WATCH: Jerry Jones struggles to take a selfie in hilarious fashion as security guard comes in to save the day

Jerry Jones is the owner of the most valuable sports franchise in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys. His team is now 2 -1 as the Cowboys defeated their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, by a score of 23 -16 on Monday Night Football in Week Three. However, the longtime Cowboys owner suffered a defeat as he was unable to take a selfie with Dallas fans at MetLife Stadium.

Luckily, a stadium security guard came in for the win to help Jones successfully take the selfie.

For the soon-to-be 80 year-old owner, there's a lot to be happy about as Dallas is now 2 - 0 without starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott is still recovering from a right thumb injury suffered back in Week One versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The one problem that might be a good problem is if quarterback Cooper Rush, Prescott's backup, keeps the starting job when Prescott is healthy. Rush is undefeated as a starter at 3 -0 in his NFL career going back to last season's win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week Seven.

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys

Despite the 2 - 1 start, the Cowboys owner is seeking something that's eluded the franchise for almost three decades.

Will Jones win his third Super Bowl as Cowboys owner in 2022?

Dallas Cowboys Introduce Head Coach Mike McCarthy

While it may come off as hyperbole, it becomes a very legitimate question as the team is winning without their franchise quarterback in Prescott. They started off last season 2 - 1, winning the NFC East but losing to the San Francisco 49ers at home in the Wild Card round.

Jones owned the Cowboys since 1989 and last won a Super Bowl in the 1995 season. Under him, the Cowboys have made the postseason 11 times since the 1995 season, making it as far as the Divisional Round six times and the Wild Card five times.

We'll see if the next selfie Jones will take will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of Super Bowl 57 this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far