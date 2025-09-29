Jerry Jones has 4-word response on changing OT rules after Cowboys-Packers tie as calls mount for modifications after disappointing SNF end

Jerry Jones's Dallas Cowboys, by many standards, certainly didn't disappoint on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. As they've done throughout the season so far, the Cowboys yet again put up an exciting showdown, which saw overtime this week.It was a classic duel in Texas as both teams brought nothing short of their A-game to the table. Four quarters couldn't settle the matchup, with the game tied at 37. Overtime largely didn't disappoint, either, despite both teams only managing a field goal each.The primetime show sadly ended in a 40-40 tie, rather anticlimactic given the fireworks of the game. Jones was asked about how the NFL overtime rules allow games to end in a tie, but he had no criticism.&quot;I'm good with it,&quot; he said.While the ending provides ground for critique, a lot of people were happy with the general entertainment that the game had. It was a gripping shootout under the nightlights featuring two quarterbacks who were on their game when it mattered most.Cowboys shot-caller Dak Prescott put up 319 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, as he completed 77.5% of his throws. Packers quarterback Jordan Love matched his production, recording 337 yards, three touchdowns and no picks while completing 72.1% of his passes.The running backs on both sides similarly equalled each other's output. Dallas back Javonte Williams bagged 85 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, while Green Bay's Josh Jacobs had 86 yards on 22 carries and two scores.When was the last time that the NFL's OT rules changed?The NFL happened to change the overtime rules as recently as 2025. Overtime situations that have occurred over the years prompted the change.Previously, if the team that got the ball first in OT scored a touchdown, the game would immediately be over. If they only managed a field goal or less, the other team would get a chance to respond. This meant that one offense might not even get a chance to contend in OT.Under the new rules, both offenses get a chance, no matter what happens on the first OT drive. This levels the playing field and adds to the general excitement of games that go into overtime.However, the rules are more likely to lead to games like the Cowboys-Packers matchup that ended in an anticlimactic tie.