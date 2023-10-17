Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys' failed tush push with Dak Prescott: "I was just surprised"

The Dallas Cowboys attempted the wildly popular "tush push" on Monday night. Late in the first half, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his offense tried to sneak into the red zone but failed, which surprised many, including Dallas Cowboys' longtime owner Jerry Jones.

Jones spoke about the failed attempt during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning. He said he supports running that type of play and believes his quarterback is great in executing the play.

“I’m all for it. I like the play. I think Dak is an excellent sneaker. I was just surprised we were stopped. I completely agreed that that was the play to run,” Jones said.

Jones was shocked to see the Los Angeles Chargers stop the attempt. After the game, Dak Prescott was asked what went wrong during the Cowboys' attempt. He replied comically that the offense didn't "push his tush" enough.

What is the NFL's average success rate with the tush push?

What was formerly known as the "quarterback sneak" has now been coined the "tush push. To NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the "Brotherly Shove" increased in popularity with the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL teams attempted to play in the red zone for touchdowns and short fourth-down yardage. The play has increased over the last two seasons.

The remaining 31 teams in the National Football League don't have the same success as the Eagles. The rest of the NFL has a 75% success rate at running the play.

What is the Eagles' success rate with the tush push?

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles made a run to Super Bowl LVII last season. They credited most of their success last season to the "tush push." The veteran offensive line led by Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson has helped Hurts create success with the play. Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles completed it 36 out of 39 times for a 92.3% completion rate.

Since Jalen Hurts has been the starter for the Eagles, he has been successful with the tush push 49 out of 55 times for an 89.1% completion rate. As the Eagles have become synonymous with the play, opposing teams have become aware and ready to defend against it. Philadelphia has attempted the play 16 times this season and has been successful 13 times.