  "Jerry Jones ain't that brave": NFL fans react as Cowboys linked to shocking Maxx Crosby trade

"Jerry Jones ain’t that brave": NFL fans react as Cowboys linked to shocking Maxx Crosby trade

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 21, 2025 19:54 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
"Jerry Jones ain't that brave": NFL fans react as Cowboys linked to shocking Maxx Crosby trade

NFL fans had a lot to say after a report suggesting the Dallas Cowboys have inquired about Maxx Crosby. The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end, one of the best players in his position, has become the Raiders' defense cornerstone, but the results haven't come for the AFC West team.

According to Trey Wingo, the Cowboys have made inquiries with the Raiders regarding a potential trade for Crosby.

Pairing up the most iconic franchise in the league with one of the best pass rushers in the competition turned a lot of heads. Many fans reacted to the report, with some casting doubt on Jerry Jones pulling the trigger.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Bro stop it lol Jerry ain’t that brave," one fan said.
"The Cowboys can have Pete Carroll, his son Brennan and Chip Kelly instead... Just take them...." another fan said.
"Send them a 1st and Jalen Tolbert. GET IT DONE JERRY!!!!" another fan said.
Others criticized the Cowboys for parting ways with Micah Parsons, another star pass rusher, before the start of the season.

"Wouldn’t have been easier to have just kept Micah?" one fan said.
"That Parsons guy over in Green Bay would be great for Dallas but he's probably not available," another fan said.
"Man if only they had a Micah Parsons type player maybe they wouldn’t need to trade for Maxx Crosby," another fan said.
The Las Vegas Raiders reached a new low in Week 7, when they lost to divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-0. It was a poor performance by the Raiders, who recorded just 95 total yards against 434 from their opponents.

Crosby posted three tackles against Patrick Mahomes and Co. The Raiders dropped to 2-5 after this win, and fans started calling for Pete Carroll's firing shortly after the game.

Maxx Crosby could bring a spark to the Cowboys defense

Even with Micah Parsons on the roster, the Dallas Cowboys struggled to stop opponents in 2024. After Dan Quinn left to take over the Washington Commanders, the team's defense wasn't as good as it was in 2023.

Maxx Crosby has been the best player on the field many times for the Raiders. He can elevate the Cowboys' level in a blink, but if the report is true, he won't be cheap for Jerry Jones.

The Raiders will return to action on Nov. 2, two days before the 2025 trade deadline strikes. Time will tell if Crosby is still part of the team when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
