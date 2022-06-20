"Nothing to talk about there at all" - Jerry Jones backtracks on earlier comments of inducting legendary NFL HC Jimmy Johnson into Cowboys' Ring of Honor

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been a man void of words or afraid to voice his opinions on anything related to "America's Team." Jones held true to that narrative with recent comments regarding his former Hall of Fame head coach, the legendary Jimmy Johnson.

Last August, Johnson joined Jones on the panel of broadcasters at the annual Hall of Fame game. Jones stated that Jimmy Johnson would one day be a part of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

But recently, the loquacious owner appeared to backpedal from those comments, saying:

“Nothing [is] determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it. Really. No, I’ve never been something that’s had a long tail to it (thought process). Obviously, the people are qualified...are career qualified. So, that is a career process. But as far as the timing of any individual that will ultimately in that Hall of Fame, I don’t have that.”

Jones was reminded that he spoke about Jimmy Johnson entering the Cowboys' Ring of Honor, to which he responded with the following:

“I understand that. I really understand that would be a part of the question, but the answer is I don’t have a timeline.”

Blogging The Boys @BloggingTheBoys Jerry Jones on August 5th, 2021: Jimmy Johnson will be in the Ring of Honor



Jerry Jones on June 16th, 2022: Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it. Jerry Jones on August 5th, 2021: Jimmy Johnson will be in the Ring of HonorJerry Jones on June 16th, 2022: Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it. https://t.co/IsevT8jBNh

Since he is the team's owner, it would seem as if Jones should most certainly have the cache to get Johnson into the Ring of Honor, should he want him there.

The latter part of that last statement is what many may see as the primary obstacle to the Hall of Fame coach entering the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make it further in 2022 than they did in 2021?

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

The 2021 season started with much promise for Dallas. After losing the season opener to the (then) champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team won six consecutive games to get a 6-1 record.

Dallas then suffered slightly, perhaps primarily due to Dak Prescott's calf injury in a midseason game against the New England Patriots.

Dallas did win the NFC East and faced the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs.

Unfortunately, Dallas lost 23-17. Many blamed head coach Mike McCarthy for his questionable use of timeouts and play-calling during the last stretch of the game.

Blogging The Boys @BloggingTheBoys Risk taker McCarthy waits until the playoffs to go conservative and I hate it. Risk taker McCarthy waits until the playoffs to go conservative and I hate it.

Whether or not Dallas can get further than the first round of the playoffs in 2022 primarily lies with Prescott's fitness. Before the calf injury, he was considered an early candidate for the NFL MVP award.

Head coach Mike McCarthy recently said he plans to call more running plays for the signal-caller, which should add a bit of fear and trepidation for fans of the franchise.

The team will also have questions to answer about a few key players lost during the offseason, including former receiver Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns, and edge rusher Randy Gregory, who is now with the Denver Broncos.

The two were integral parts of Dallas' team, and how the franchise responds in the wake of their absence will also help shape just how far it can go in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far