Jerry Jones cites Dak Prescott’s Super Bowl window as reason behind Micah Parsons trade

Weeks after his blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys owner continued to face questions about it.

Jerry Jones surprised many people when he dealt four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons to the Cheeseheads instead of giving him a contract extension. According to Jones, though, the move was done with star quarterback Dak Prescott in mind and this team’s Super Bowl window.

“I’ll tell you this right now, by the time this happens, and as we look forward to Dak’s time, when we made his contract, and we look forward, this was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak Prescott,” said Jones.

Prescott signed a four-year extension with the Cowboys in 2024 worth $240 million, with $230 million guaranteed. Jones’ move has drawn comparisons to one of the boldest he made in his early days as team owner when he traded Herschel Walker and three draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989, getting five players in return along with six draft picks.

While he understands why people would reference that, Jones says the Parsons trade is different.

“As opposed to Herschel Walker, which was to basically get draft picks and was basically a recognition that we would compete on another day, this was not that. This was a very conscious trade to get three, four, five, six players for one.”

Jones also pointed out that they received, who he believes to be a talented defensive player for Parsons, in Kenny Clark. Parsons was sent to the Packers in late August in exchange for Clark, and two first round selections.

Prescott and the offense looked pretty good despite their opening game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Cowboys pivot going 21/34 for 188 yards.

Cowboys no longer concerned about Parsons

While the Parsons trade continues to grab the headlines, the Cowboys have moved on.

“We’ll let Micah be Micah, and we’ve got to worry about the Dallas Cowboys. And it starts Sunday against the Giants,” Jones’ son and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen said.

Meanwhile, rookie head coach Brian Schottenheimer says he’s encouraged by what the team showed in Week 1 and optimistic about the direction the team is heading in.

“Boys showed some positive signs in Week 1, so it will be exciting to see how they continue to improve.”

Without Parsons in their opener, the Cowboys failed to register a single quarterback sack. They’ll hope to change that on Sunday when they face the New York Giants, who gave up two sacks in their 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders.

You can bet there will be plenty of attention around the Cowboys near the end of the month when Micah Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium. The Packers face the Cowboys in Arlington on September 28.

