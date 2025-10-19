Jerry Jones' Cowboys catch wild strays in anti-Donald Trump protests at "No Kings" events before Commanders game

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 19, 2025 05:18 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones caught a stray during the massive "No Kings" protest across Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York. Thousands of people gathered to protest against POTUS Donald Trump and his decision on immigration raids and the deployment of National Guard Troops in cities.

In a photo going viral, we see a protester from the "no Kings" event holding a placard that criticized Donald Trump's administration. At the end of the message, it also called out the Dallas Cowboys in an unexpected fashion.

"F**k Trump, his whole cabinet, Elon, ICE and the Dallas Cowboys," the sign read.
Jerry Jones has been widely criticized for his decision to trade star linebacker Micah Parsons before the start of the season. He refused to give the four-time Pro Bowler a contract extension, which resulted in him being traded to the Green Bay Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Parson ended up signing a four-year deal worth $188 million with the team, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Apart from this, Jerry Jones has also received backlash for the Cowboys' poor performance on the field. Heading into Week 7 against the Commanders, they have managed to put up a 2-3-1 record, raising questions about their chances of making a playoff run this year.

Jerry Jones opens up about a potential contract extension for George Pickens

One of the biggest acquisitions for the Cowboys this season was wide receiver George Pickens. He has been an influential player on the offense, recording 525 yards and six touchdowns receiving in six games.

However, Pickens is still playing under the four-year rookie deal he had signed with the Steelers. Last Tuesday, Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on providing the WR with a contract extension.

"He is doing more than we did expect or that could've expected," Jones said. "And what's really special is, he's a real plus to have around the team. He's a real plus around his teammates, he's a great plus around those coaches, and those coaches really think highly of him. ... So, we'll weigh that.
"If things really went like we want them to go, that, certainly, we need to think about having some (cap) room available if we're gonna pay a second receiver at that level."

The Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct.19, at 4:25 pm ET.

