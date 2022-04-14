Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes honest admission on QB Dak Prescott's contract

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed Dak Prescott and his contract. Jones said he has no reason to regret giving the quarterback a $40 million-per-year contract.

In a conversation with Jori Epstein of USA Today, the Cowboys owner said he’s glad he has the quarterback on the team:

“When I look at what has happened since we’ve done (Dak’s) contract, the reps, the way Dak has evolved, what we’re doing in here to look for players to complement what he does the best. that’s who, in my mind, we’re complementing whether we’re blocking them out, whether we’re basically trying to get him some field position. So yes, we’re glad we got him.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Deshaun Watson's deal makes Jerry Jones happy Cowboys got Dak Prescott's deal done last year. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfxK Deshaun Watson's deal makes Jerry Jones happy Cowboys got Dak Prescott's deal done last year. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfxK

Jones also stated that he’s proud of the contract that Prescott has:

“I’m proud we have it. Deshaun’s contract was a big one. Just reinforces that it just takes one or two teams to really covet a player and they really get those numbers on up there.”

In March 2021, the quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys, including a $66 million signing bonus, $126 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $40 million.

The signal-caller will get a base salary of $1.6 million and a restructure bonus of $18.4 million while possessing a cap hit of $19,730,000 and a dead cap value of $108.8 million in the 2022 season.

Since signing the deal, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the first player in NFL history to get $100 million completely guaranteed. The Cleveland Browns gave their new quarterback Deshaun Watson a record-setting five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Both teams made their moves this offseason.

Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys

Prescott versus the Arizona Cardinals

Dallas drafted Prescott out of Mississippi State in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in his rookie season in 2016 after throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The quarterback finished second in the NFL in passing yards with 4,902 yards and fourth in touchdown passes with 30.

Prescott injured his ankle in Week Five of the 2020 season against the New York Giants, missing the rest of the season. In the 2021 season, he finished second in the AP Comeback Player of the Year voting, as he had 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter COWBOYS WIN!



Dallas pulls off the comeback win after Dak Prescott was carted off with an ankle injury. COWBOYS WIN!Dallas pulls off the comeback win after Dak Prescott was carted off with an ankle injury. 🚨 COWBOYS WIN! 🚨Dallas pulls off the comeback win after Dak Prescott was carted off with an ankle injury. https://t.co/Xgt4Nrm097

He’ll lead Dallas under center entering the 2022 season for his seventh season in the league.

Edited by Piyush Bisht