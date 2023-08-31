Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys soar to $9,200,000,000 valuation with 13% increase in 2023: Report

Say what you want about Jerry Jones, but he knows how to build an empire, and his Dallas Cowboys continue to go from strength to strength off the field. While on-field performances haven't produced a Super Bowl contender, no one does it better than the Cowboys off the field.

Believed to be valued at around $8 billion, has the Cowboys' value grown?

In short, you better believe it has. And by how much you ask?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clearly one of the most recognizable sporting brands on the planet, it is no surprise to see that the Cowboys are one of the world's most valued organizations.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, the Cowboys remain the most valuable team in the NFL, worth an astonishing $9 billion, up 13% from last year.

Expand Tweet

How much did Jerry Jones spend to buy Dallas Cowboys?

NFC divisional playoffs: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Jerry Jones has been the Cowboys owner since 1989, when he bought the franchise from H.R. "Bum" Bright in what was considered a bad move from Jones at the time. He bought the Cowboys for $140 million, which equated to around $292.5 million as of 2020, but looking at what he has done with the organization since, it's been money well spent.

Expand Tweet

Taking Dallas from where it was to become a global powerhouse surely has to be one of Jerry's greatest achievements. While the Lombardi trophies haven't flowed like they did in the 1990s, Jerry's franchise has been the best off-field since he took over.

Dallas Cowboys among top five NFL teams with highest value in 2023

So, the Cowboys top the list of the most valuable teams, but who rounds out the top five?

Per CBSsports.com:

#5, San Francisco 49ers, $6.15 billion, 19% increase.

#4, New England Patriots, $6.7 billion, 14% increase.

#3, Los Angeles Rams, $6.94 billion, 17% increase.

#2, New York Giants, $7.04 billion, 23% increase.

#1, Dallas Cowboys, $9.2 billion, 20% increase.

So, Dallas and the Giants have seen big increases in their value, as have the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. No doubt, the Rams' Super Bowl win helped their cause, and with the 49ers, the emergence of Brock Purdy could have had something to do with it.

The Giants' good season last year which ended with a playoff win had a big impact on their evaluation.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆