WATCH: Angry Jerry Jones leaves AT&T Stadium early after Cowboys get humbled by Tom Brady's Buccaneers

For Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Week One of the NFL season didn't go as planned. Dallas lost on opening night to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T stadium by a 19 - 3 scoreline. Typically, Jones stays until the end of home games, but that wasn't the case on Sunday. The Cowboys could only muster three points in the entire game, which came from a Brett Maher field goal in the first quarter.

The three points scored are the second-fewest points in a season opener in franchise history. In September 1989, Dallas lost to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 28-0, Jones' first game as the team's owner. He was recorded leaving the stadium early and did not look happy.

Jones also noted that quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a couple of weeks after suffering a hand injury that will require surgery. He exited the game in the fourth quarter as backup Cooper Rush finished the game for Dallas. Prescott missed the remainder of the 2020 season after suffering an ankle injury versus the New York Giants in their Week 5 game that season.

The only bright spot that Jones likely enjoyed was the play of last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year, linebacker Micah Parsons. Parsons sacked Brady twice in the game. However, Brady continued his streak versus Dallas with the win.

Tom Brady continues his streak versus the Cowboys

What's more, Tom Brady is now 7 - 0 versus Dallas in his career after the win. In the game, he threw for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Brady became the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game in Week 1 and will head home to face the Saints in Week 2.

The Cowboys lost to the Buccaneers in their opening game last season and went on to win 12 games in 2021. However, they will face the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 2 without Prescott under center.

The Bengals were beaten by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. They turned the ball over an incredible five times, however, the Steelers’ lack of offense kept the game close. Cincinnati thought they had won the game with a walk-off touchdown, but missed the point after. What ensued was a desperate overtime struggle, with the Steelers taking a 23-20 win with a field goal.

We will see if Jones sticks around until the end of the Week 2 fixture, as Dallas seeks their first win of the season.

