Jerry Jones was there to watch his beloved Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL preseason. Generally, all the chatter after the game would have been "America's Team" succumbing to another team from the NFC West yet agian after their loss the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last season.

Instead, what caught the eye of the NFL fans was the Cowboys owner and general manager himself. A close-up photo of his face showed that he had bandaids on his face. It immediately prompted health concerns for the aging owner and fans were not shy to come up with their theories.

Concern rises for Jerry Jones on social media

NFL fans took to social media to comment about the whole situation and expressed genuine concern for him. Mixed with that were also theories about what they think happened to Jerry Jones. Here are some of the curated responses from Reddit.

Jerry Jones acutely aware of his mortality including causes like cancer

While no cause has been revealed about his current situation, the Dallas Cowboys owner became acutely aware of the situation after Bob McNair's death. McNair was the owner of the Houston Texans. At that time in 2019, Stephen Jones, the Cowboys owners' son had said on ESPN 103.3 FM, as reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram,

"I think the passing of Bob McNair hit home with him. Bob, this time last year was healthy and running the finance committee and just seemed fine. And when you get to be a certain age you start to understand that maybe you aren't promised the next year."

While a cause of death was not announced by the Texans at the time of his death, it was previously reported that Bob McNair had squamous cell carcinoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Funnily enough, the comments above were made in 2019 just before a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, their opponents today. The Cowboys general manager does not have a reported history of cancer and talk about his current condition remains just speculation limited to social media. However, he did have a hip replacement surgery back in 2015.

Jerry Jones is presently 80 years old, having owned the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. However, they have not won the Super Bowl since the turn of the century and that is a long wait for a storied franchise like them. The owner knows, as he himself admitted above, that every season matters for his team now if he going to see them lift the Lombardi Trophy again.

