"Jerry Jones flopped it": NFL fans in frenzy as Micah Parsons gets traded to Parsons on $188,000,000 contract

In what seemed to be an unthinkable move a few months ago, Micah Parsons was officially traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Negotiations between the Cowboys and the defender broke down, and he officially asked to be traded from Jerry Jones' team.
The move caught fans and analysts by surprise. Parsons is a young, superstar defender with 52.5 sacks in just four years in the NFL. The Cowboys had the option to extend his deal in 2024 by paying less than $40 million per year on average, but the delay ended up costing them much more.
Multiple NFL reporters have officially confirmed the official terms of the deal. The Green Bay Packers received Parsons, while the Dallas Cowboys received two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark. Micah has also signed a four-year, $188 million extension that puts him at $47 million per year on average.
NFL fans were shocked that a deal actually happened.
"Jerry Jones flopped it", said one fan.
"Jerry, Jerry, Jerry: why in the world would you trade him to the Packers? An NFC opponent, a team that his a huge rival, and a team that will now destroy you", wrote a second surprised fan.
"Packers Super Bowl incoming", wrote a third one.
