Jerry Jones gets extremely blunt on Deion Sanders as Cowboys HC in 2025 amid NFL transition rumors

There has been a lot of buzz around Deion Sanders joining the Dallas Cowboys as head coach next year.

The Cowboys are going through a slump this season. They're currently 3-7 and have lost five games in a row. While last year they fared much better, they still collapsed during the playoffs. Current coach Mike McCarthy has been seen as a scapegoat for a lot of these failures, and his contract runs out at the end of this season.

While Jerry Jones remains adamanat he will not be making a midseason change at the head coach position, the door is open once the campaign ends.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys owner addressed the chatter around possibly hiring Sanders next year. While he did not clearly shut down the idea of "Coach Prime" coming to Dallas, he said it was too soon to think of now.

"I think we're way ahead of ourselves relative to when and if he decides to coach in the NFL."

He added Sanders' recruting skills were unmatched when it came to college football, but it doesn't necessarily translate as well to the NFL.

"One of his greatest skills (for) college is that he almost has no peer as far as being a recruiter...not a huge prerequisite for NFL."

