Jerry Jones gets extremely blunt on lack of communication with Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy over Trey Lance trade

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys gave the San Francisco 49ers an out late last month, pulling off a surprise trade for quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance, who was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, found himself on the outside looking in this year with the Niners choosing to name Brock Purdy as their starter for the 2023 NFL season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan later christened Sam Darnold QB2 on their depth chart, leaving Lance looking for a way out.

Jerry Jones' franchise saw an opportunity and took it, sending a fourth-round pick San Francisco's way to bring Lance to town.

After the Trey Lance trade, there were multiple reports that Jones had not consulted either head coach Mike McCarthy or Dak Prescott before pulling the trigger on the move. Jones addressed the situation this week, telling reporters:

“I didn’t have to send it [details on Trey Lance] around. I can make that trade in 5 minutes.”

Jerry Jones asserts position of authority as Cowboys owner

The Cowboys GM added that since he's the owner of the franchise and the one calling the shots, he can make quick decision like trading for Trey Lance on the fly.

Jones stressed that he already had all the information he needed on the young quarterback, so he didn’t have to consult with the rest of the franchise's personnel before making the move.

Where will Trey Lance settle in on the Cowboys' depth chart?

It remains to be seen if Lance gets any action this season.

The Cowboys' depth chart will always have Dak Prescott as the starter as long as he's in town. Cooper Rush was slotted in as QB2 for the season, with Will Grier in as QB3.

Grier was later cut from the roster after the Trey Lance trade.

However, few Cowboys fans are convinced Lance will slot in as QB2 considering Cooper Rush's stats made for pleasant reading when he filled in for Prescott last year.