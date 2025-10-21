Jerry Jones gives blunt reality check on Cowboys trade deadline hype as Dak Prescott-led team eyes Super Bowl

Jerry Jones on Tuesday made it clear that while the Dallas Cowboys are open to a trade, they're far from a deadline shopping spree.
“If there were a trade it will be because it fits us," Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan. "And to fit, there's got to be a reason why the player would leave that we're interested in going forward with, and it would have to fit us in terms of our plans on our roster, the financial and everything that goes with that.”
Jones stressed that mere success this season won’t trigger a haul of moves.
“Just because we played well, all of a sudden everybody thinks, boy, you're in the hunt, so it's time to go out and gather up all of this talent that's waiting around out here on the trees to add to it now that we feel good that we can be more competitive," Jones said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"That's not realistic. What's realistic is that if we do see an opportunity, we are in as good a shape as we've been in in years with (draft) picks, with financial with our (salary) cap, we're in as good of shape as we've ever been if we see a way to improve our team with a player that makes sense today, this year, next year to entertain it and look at it.”
His remarks came following recent reports that the Cowboys hold significant “ammo” for potential deals. It includes two first-round picks acquired in the Micah Parsons trade and ample salary cap flexibility. Jones reiterated that improving the defense remains the likely target if a deal is made.
Dallas is third in the NFC East with a 3-3-1 record. Its offense is strong behind Dak Prescott, while the defense struggles, ranking near the bottom in points allowed and yards per play.
Jerry Jones praises Brian Schottenheimer after dominant win over Commanders
Following Dallas' 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Jerry Jones had high praise for Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer.
“To me, last week was about as good a coaching job as I’ve been around since I don’t know when,” Jones said on Tuesday, via 105.3 The Fan.
Dallas improved to 3-3-1 behind Dak Prescott’s strong outing: 264 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing. Schottenheimer, who joined the Cowboys in 2022 as an analyst and later became offensive coordinator, leads the team in his first season as head coach.
Dallas will be back in action on Sunday when they face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.