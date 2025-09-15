  • home icon
  Jerry Jones gives emotional '60s tragedies reference over Charlie Kirk's moment of silence gesture at Cowboys vs. Giants SNF clash

Jerry Jones gives emotional ’60s tragedies reference over Charlie Kirk's moment of silence gesture at Cowboys vs. Giants SNF clash

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 15, 2025 04:18 GMT
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Jerry Jones' Cowboys held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk - Source: Getty

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys decided to hold a moment of silence before kickoff to honor Charlie Kirk. The political activist was shot during an event on Wednesday and died after. Despite the controversial nature of his opinions, there was a degree of sadness across the sports world about the incident.

A few teams from different leagues decided to hold a moment of silence to honor Kirk. That includes the Dallas Cowboys, who honored him before Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jones explained why he felt the need to honor Kirk despite the controversial nature of his figure. The owner spoke about how things were violent during his "young time", and why he wants to keep violence in check:

“We just all abhor violence. And it’s impacting us all. And, certainly, we all stand together on any front, relative to the threat of violence", Jones said. "I was a young guy, but aware, in the ‘60s when we had huge violence, lost President Kennedy and his brother and many, many others, Martin Luther King. It’s something that we all really need to just be aware of, support our law enforcement, and do everything we can to keep the violence in check.”
Jerry Jones, Julian Edelman speak against violence following Charlie Kirk's death on Wednesday

A few hours after the shooting happened in Utah, the former wide receiver took to Twitter to express sadness about the act. Like the Cowboys' owner, he decided to apply common sense to the situation, avoiding any controversial thoughts:

"Doesn’t matter where you land in the political landscape. Violence like this is never acceptable. Praying for the family."
Edelman is not unfamiliar with speaking about political topics, but he usually avoids any kind of controversy in his opinions. He holds a strong social media presence and also ventures into the world of podcasting, but does not use his platform in any hateful way.

On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers also held a moment of silence for the political activist before their game against the Washington Commanders, which they won 27-18.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
