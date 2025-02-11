"Jerry Jones got my number blocked" - Ravens' Derrick Henry throws subtle shade at billionaire Cowboys owner

One of the shocking moves of the previous offseason was the Baltimore Ravens signing Derrick Henry, as many believed the Dallas Cowboys would sign him. Despite speculation, Henry said the Cowboys never contacted him before he signed with the Ravens.

On Monday's edition of "The Edge with Micah Parsons," Henry jokingly explained why they never connected.

"Jerry (Jones) got my number blocked. I couldn't even call Jerry."

However, Micah Parsons was thankful that the Cowboys didn't "ruin" him.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the Cowboys, as they need to step up if they want to compete going forward.

Derrick Henry is under contract for the 2025 season and has a $12.895 million cap hit.

What will the Dallas Cowboys do at the running back position in 2025?

The Dallas Cowboys face uncertainty at running back after moving on from Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott was cut before the 2024 season, Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans last offseason, and Rico Dowdle is now an unrestricted free agent.

The only running back on their 53-man roster is Deuce Vaughn. Many expected Jerry Jones to select a running back in the 2024 draft, but that did not come to fruition.

They hold the 12th pick in the 2025 draft and have been linked to Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, but there are also other talented running backs in the draft, like Omarion Hampton and Cam Skattebo, to name a few.

In terms of free agents, the names do not jump off the page, but there are some quality backs, such as Aaron Jones, Najee Harris and Nick Chubb. However, the free agent class of RBs is not at the same level as they were a year ago with Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

