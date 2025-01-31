"Jerry Jones got it wrong" - Hall of Fame Cowboys WR continues to bang the drum for Deion Sanders

It's been a few days since the Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer (formerly their offensive coordinator) as the 10th head coach in franchise history to replace Mike McCarthy. While Schottenheimer has been coaching in the NFL for 25 years, none of those has been as a head coach.

While Schottenheimer is the 10th HC in franchise history, he is officially the ninth hire of billionaire owner Jerry Jones' era since he bought the franchise back in 1989 and fired the man who coached Dallas's first 29 seasons - Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry.

Schottenheimer's hire was not met with all that much excitement given the fact that the team was linked with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Jones reached out to Sanders the very day he parted ways with Mike McCarthy, though discussions did not progress from there. One man who believes Jones got it all wrong with the Schottenheimer hire is Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, who has been a staunch supporter of bringing Sanders back to The Star.

On FS1's Speak, Irvin made it clear that he isn't a big fan of Jones hiring Schottenheimer instead of Sanders.

“I love Jerry but he got it wrong this time and that’s the reality," Irvin said.

’I’m not giving up my fight. You’re gonna ride by here again in a year or two if this thing doesn’t work out again. And my song will still be singing like a young Diana Ross: DEION! All the way.”

What to expect from Dallas Cowboys under Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys are expected to turn to their run game more often than they did under Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer made it a point to note that when he was a coach with the Seattle Seahawks, the team led the league in rushing.

The Cowboys' running back room this season was less than inspiring. They did not make a run at Derrick Henry, despite the All-Pro RB spending most of his time in Dallas in the offseason. Instead, they relied on Rico Dowdle and brought Ezekiel Elliott back to town. They then signed Dalvin Cook in the middle of the season, though neither Elliott nor Cook saw the field a lot.

The Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and in his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda's resident draft expert Tony Pauline believes Dallas will pick Boise State's Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty with that pick.

