Jerry Jones’ granddaughter, Haley Anderson, sends 3-word message while enjoying rafting trip in Colorado [PHOTO]

Jerry Jones’ granddaughter, Haley Anderson, is enjoying some downtime this offseason. On Sunday, she posted a few pictures and videos on Instagram story, sharing a glimpse of her outing.

She went on a rafting trip with her family members in Colorado and reshared an Instagram story of her stepfather, Amir Rozwadowski.

“Family rafting trip," she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jerry Jones’ granddaughter Haley Anderson sends 3-word message while enjoying rafting trip in Colorado/@haleyanderson93

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Haley Anderson, the eldest daughter of Charlotte Jones, reshared another Instagram story, showing her family enjoying the rafting experience.

Trending

Haley Anderson is enjoying a rafting trip in Colorado/@haleyanderson93

Haley Anderson works with the Dallas Cowboys. She started her journey as a social media intern in 2014 while studying in college, according to her LinkedIn profile. Over the years, she took on various roles, including working with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and has been he team’s cheerleaders’ social projects manager since August 2024.

Like her grandfather, Haley graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in recreation and sports management before joining as a marketing intern, working from May to July 2016.

She then worked for the Los Angeles Rams as a member service consultant before rejoining the Dallas Cowboys as the brand coordinator for their merchandising.

Jerry Jones’ daughter, Charlotte, pens sweet message for Haley Anderson’s birthday

Haley Anderson celebrated her birthday earlier this month. Her mother, Charlotte, shared a few pictures with Haley, along with a heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday to the rockstar of our family !! The kindest , most creative, most engaging heart! Love you to the moon and back !!! Life is just better with you in it!! Love you @haleyanderson93," Charlotte wrote in her Instagram post.

Jerry Jones' elder daughter shared an adorable three-generation picture, posing with her mother, Charlotte, and grandmother, Eugenia “Gene” Jones.

The Cowboys owner has three children and 10 grandchildren. Charlotte Jones is a mother of three, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Shy Anderson.

Stephen Jones has four kids, whom he shares with his wife, Karen, while Jerry Jones Jr. has three children, two with his wife Lori Lemon and one with his ex-girlfriend, Janine Turner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.