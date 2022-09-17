"Well, that’s a trite things to say" - Jerry Jones responds to CeeDee Lamb's pissed-off reaction to the frustrating Week 1 loss to Buccaneers

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening week. Now, after Lamb expressed his disappointment in an interview, he has received a strong response from the Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

CeeDee Lamb was given the WR1 role by the Cowboys following the exit of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. It was a huge responsibility for a young player like Lamb.

The start of the season didn't go according to plan for both Lamb and the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb was visibly frustrated after the loss to the Bucs and had this to say to the Dallas Morning News:

“Having three No. 1s out there, it makes a difference. You know what I’m saying? You got Coop [Amari Cooper] on the outside, killing. You got MG [Michael Gallup] in the slot, killing. And I’m killing it in the slot.

"It puts people in a funk. Now, when you have just me (of those three) right now, it’s easy. …Throughout the game, I was so pissed like, ‘What is going on?’ I had to have a flashback. ‘Yeah, you’re going to get all the attention now. This is what they were talking about.'”

Jerry Jones wasn't happy with the response from his receiver. In a reaction to Lamb's statement, the Cowboys owner said this:

"You got to play through being covered. You got to catch balls covered. You say, 'Well, that's a trite things to say', but you can't just because they doubled you up, not make some plays."

With Dak Prescott out for some time, the task for CeeDee Lamb got even tougher. He will now play with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, and it will be interesting to see how the duo play out before Prescott returns.

CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2

Another team that started the season in a disappointing manner was the team from Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals lost their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an overtime-thriller.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be absolutely locked in to get the win against the Cowboys. The unavailability of Dak Prescott has tilted the tie completely in the favor of the reigning AFC Champions.

“Micah Parsons should come out of this game Defensive Player of the Week. Cooper Rush, hand the ball off to Zeke 20 times for 90-105 yards rushing & the Cowboys will win this game.” @ShannonSharpe gives the Cowboys the recipe to defeat Joe Burrow, Bengals in Week 2:“Micah Parsons should come out of this game Defensive Player of the Week. Cooper Rush, hand the ball off to Zeke 20 times for 90-105 yards rushing & the Cowboys will win this game.” .@ShannonSharpe gives the Cowboys the recipe to defeat Joe Burrow, Bengals in Week 2:“Micah Parsons should come out of this game Defensive Player of the Week. Cooper Rush, hand the ball off to Zeke 20 times for 90-105 yards rushing & the Cowboys will win this game.” https://t.co/MwBeinhHGQ

CeeDee Lamb will be required to make some big plays on the offense, or it could turn out to be a blowout win for the Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently a -7.0 favorite against the Dallas Cowboys. A win here is crucial for both the teams.

