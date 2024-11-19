Jerry Jones highlights reason behind $1,150,000,000 stadium's roof collapse before Cowboys vs. Texans MNF

Jerry Jones and his Cowboys were the b*tt of many jokes on Monday Night Football. As if losing the game to the other Texas team wasn't enough, a couple of hours ahead of the game, a part of the $1.15 billion stadium's roof collapsed. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

It was likely that the roof hadn't been checked for problems as it had been last opened over two years ago on October 30, 2022, when the Cowboys took on the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium.

“Got a lot of wind gusts in this area this afternoon, and apparently that created some looseness up there,” Jones told reporters. “And then when the wind, when we did try to open it up, the wind got in there and exacerbated the looseness.”

Additionally, he said that the roof was "fixable" and allayed all fears that it posed a danger to human life. He said that unless they were sure the rest of the roof was fine, they wouldn't have started the game at all.

“And not only the NFL wouldn't, but I wouldn't if there's any risk at all,” Jones added.

Jerry Jones makes feelings clear about head coach Mike McCarthy

After the Cowboys recorded their fifth straight loss (their longest losing streak since the 2015 season) when they fell 34-10 to the Houston Texans, calls for Mike McCarthy's firing had only grown louder.

Despite this, Jerry Jones seems adamant about not firing him. He explained that whenever he had changed coaches while a season was underway, it had ended badly for the Cowboys.

"I've made a change early and on a coach with Chan Gailey, and I've always regretted that. I've made a change during the season , and I've regretted that," Jones said. "That's the music I'm listening to." (H/T CBS Sports)

And when he was asked whether McCarthy had lost the locker room, he rubbished the claims and called it "nonsense." Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb backed up Jones and said that the entire locker room was behind McCarthy and they were fighting for him.

"So with that man, every week, I'm not coming out here playing to lose," Lamb said.

The Cowboys will get the chance to snap their streak next week when they take on the Washington Commanders led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders are 7-4 while the Cowboys are 3-7. Will they manage to turn around their situation or should Cowboys fans give up hope?

