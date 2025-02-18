Jerry Jones lawsuit: Court pushes back Cowboys owners' assault trial to August

Jerry Jones, the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, is coming off a disappointing 7-10 season. Over the past six months, the Cowboys owner has been forced to navigate Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contracts, as well as deal with the fallout from the lost season. However, Jones now faces even more challenges, as he's set to battle some serious allegations.

Those allegations have led to a lawsuit, but Jones has been granted extra time to prepare his case. According to the Dallas Morning News via Pro Football Talk, the assault case, initially scheduled for Mar. 3 has been postponed to Aug. 11. At that time, the Dallas Cowboys will be deep into training camp, and Jones will be forced to deal with the trial in addition to keeping up with his team.

Jones stands accused of kissing a woman and "forcibly grabbing her without her consent on Sep. 16, 2018. The lawsuit was first filed in 2020 but was dismissed due to lack of information provided by the plaintiff, per court records. However, it was revived again in 2023. Jones has denied the allegations, claiming not to remember the woman.

NFL analyst suggests potential line of questioning to pose for Jerry Jones in trial

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons (Credits: Getty)

Writing about the trial for Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio suggested a line of questioning for Jerry Jones to get to the bottom of what happened. Florio, a former lawyer, argued that it's "fair to pose questions" regarding a potential pattern of similar behavior.

"It’s also fair to pose questions as to whether Jones has a habit of randomly kissing strangers (or anyone) on the mouth before, during, or after games. We’re not saying he does, but there’s far more to this case than whether he recalls meeting, and kissing, one specific person who was ultimately feisty enough to sue over it," he wrote.

Florio added that the Dallas Cowboys general manager should not be "exempt from deposition testimony." In other words, he should be required to appear in court and answer questions about the alleged incident.

