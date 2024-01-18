"Jerry Jones is the legal definition of insanity": Cowboys fans in disbelief as franchise brings back Mike McCarthy for 2024

Jerry Jones won’t hire a new head coach for the 2024 NFL season, keeping Mike McCarthy’s job secure. The Dallas Cowboys think-tank stays put despite the disappointing Wild Card round defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

Some football personalities like former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman saw this coming, citing that Jones might not want another coaching change in his 80s. However, football fans are criticizing the billionaire owner for sticking with McCarthy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowboys fans lambast Jerry Jones for retaining Mike McCarthy despite playoff failures

Losing to the seventh-seed Packers adds to the Dallas Cowboys’ postseason disappointments under Mike McCarthy.

Worst yet, the Cowboys looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season by having the league’s highest-scoring offense, led by Dak Prescott, and a top five defense, led by Micah Parsons.

Expand Tweet

While the home loss to Green Bay might have been the final nail in the coffin for McCarthy’s Dallas tenure, Jones retained him for at least one more year. This decision had one fan commenting:

“Jerry Jones is the legal definition of insanity, keeps doing the same thing but expects a different result with the Dallas Cowboys by bringing back McCarthy”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky expressed:

“Not serious about winning a SB. All talk.”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions regarding Jerry Jones retaining McCarthy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys have dominated the regular season under Mike McCarthy, winning 12 games each from 2021 to 2023. However, their NFC Championship Game drought extended to 29 seasons following the loss to the upstart Packers.

Football fans were pleading to Jones that a head coaching change must happen because of the shocking manner in which they lost. Green Bay raced to a 27-0 first-half lead and never looked back.

But after another early playoff exit, McCarthy keeps his job. After all, Jones had exercised this level of patience with his predecessor, Jason Garrett. He kept him as head coach despite three consecutive 8-8 seasons to start his tenure.

Jerry Jones keeps McCarthy despite available high-profile coaching candidates

Bill Belichick left the New England Patriots after 24 seasons. Likewise, Jim Harbaugh has explored the possibility of returning to the NFL after leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship.

Cowboys fans are left pondering what might have been if Jerry Jones hired one of them as McCarthy’s replacement. However, the day-dreaming is over, as change won’t come to Dallas in 2024.

The high expectations for the team remain as McCarthy steps into the final year of his coaching contract with the NFL's highest-valued franchise.