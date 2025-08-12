  • home icon
  • "Jerry Jones look like 3rd wheel" - NFL fans react as Michael Irvin reunites with Cowboys owner's wife at premiere of Netflix’s doc America’s Team

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:21 GMT
Jerry Jones and his wife Eugenia were in attendance for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys." The documentary is about the rise of the Dallas Cowboys under Jones' ownership, and how they evolved into being "America's team."

Jerry and Eugenia reunited with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin at the premiere. The three shared pleasantries and posed for a couple of pictures.

NFL fans had their say about the reunion on Instagram.

A fan said:

"Jerry look like the 3rd wheel 😂😂"
Another added:

"i DONT CARE AVOUT NONE OF THIS SIGN #11 NOW"

One said:

"Now tell him to pay Micah."

However, some comments were more complimentary.

One said:

"Mrs. Jones can I borrow that handbag for my birthday? 🤞🏽❤️"

Another said:

"💜💜💜 Some great humans right there!!!! @the.jerryjones @cjonescowboys @michaelirvin88"

One chipped in, saying:

"88 club looking fresh as always ★"

The Cowboys were well represented at the event. Past stars like Irvin, Troy Aikman, Deion Sanders and Emmitt Smith were present at the occasion.

America's team is coming off a disappointing 2024 season that saw them finish with a 7-10 record and miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 campaign.

Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin shared major success in the 90s

Michael Irvin was drafted by the Cowboys with the 11th pick in the 1988 NFL draft by former general manager Tex Schramm. However, it was under the stewardship of Jerry Jones that Irvin became a Cowboys legend.

Jones drafted Cowboys legend Troy Aikman with the first pick in the 1989 draft. Aikman and Irvin guided the Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins in four seasons.

Irvin played all 12 seasons for the Cowboys. He and Jones shared great success in the 90s, and the Cowboys haven't enjoyed such dominance in the decades that have followed.

These days, the Cowboys have Dak Prescott throwing the ball to CeeDee Lamb. Jerry Jones remains hopeful of bringing more Super Bowl success to the Cowboys, as there's nothing that the Hall of Famer would love more than another star to the franchise's helmet.

