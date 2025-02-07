Jerry Jones makes feelings clear on rebuilding franchise as Cowboys kickstart new era under Brian Schottenheimer

The NFL Honors is a chance to celebrate the season as a whole, but if you are the Dallas Cowboys, there wasn't much room to celebrate. They failed to make the playoffs and saw injuries to key players, like quarterback Dak Prescott, and moving on from coach Mike McCarthy after not extending him a contract renewal.

While speaking to the Associated Press, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked what he saw in offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to elevate him into being the next Dallas Cowboys coach.

"First of all, his lineage. We called it osmosis, sitting around the breakfast table. He made a, if you will, young lifetime of asking his father to help him, be around organizations so he could learn as much football as he possibly could, so he's no accident, but he actually has a lot of experience to be a first-time head coach."

Then, Jones was asked about if the Dallas Cowboys are rebuilding as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, two NFC East teams, were in the NFC Championship Game. However, Jerry Jones shot that down as well.

"The decisions I'm making are not based on rebuilding. They're based on competing and competing now. ... I think I paid Dak [Prescott] more than anybody has ever been paid in the NFL. That's now. That's not the future."

Below is the full clip of Jerry Jones speaking about these two questions.

Jerry Jones is going to pour whatever resources he has into helping the Dallas Cowboys win another Super Bowl. He isn't buying ripe bananas, so it would make sense for him to not enter a rebuilding process.

What's the Dallas Cowboys biggest need to improve drastically in the NFC East?

The Dallas Cowboys are in a position that when healthy, their ceiling may be the third spot in the NFC East. However, there are ways to close the gap there and that would be addressing the defensive tackle position. The middle of the defensive line has been absolutely brutal and finding someone who can stuff runs in the middle of the defensive line is critical.

That would give someone to pair up with Mazi Smith and whether it be a trade, free agency or the draft, the Dallas Cowboys have to address some significant roster holes to avoid a season where they are fighting for the seventh seed.

