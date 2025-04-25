Jerry Jones makes his feelings known about Cowboys' decision to draft Tyler Booker

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on Tyler Booker. The Alabama offensive guard was drafted by the Texan franchise with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 draft when many thought the Cowboys would go with a running back, Omarion Hampton, after the Las Vegas Raiders had selected Ashton Jeanty.

Booker, though, ended up in Dallas as the NFC East franchise intends to boost its offensive line. The decision wasn't met with good eyes, but Jones expressed his confidence in Booker's ability to make an impact on Dallas.

Soon after the selection was announced, Jones said (via Jon Machota on X):

“We’ve had some success loading it up with top picks in the offensive line. … I don’t think running back was as significant (of an issue) last year…I think it was our offensive line that was the bigger impact on the running back situation.”

A 6-foot-4, 321-pound specimen out of Alabama, Tyler Booker, could make a strong impact on his new team. Following his selection, he shared his excitement to play alongside Dak Prescott and offer the quarterback the protection he needs to deliver.

Booker also reacted to the selection, sending a clear message to explain what's coming for his future opponents. "It feels great," Booker said during Bleacher Report's draft reaction show.

"Football is a child's game, so people wake up being like, 'Man, I can't wait to play this football game today.' They listen to their hype music, they take all the pre-workout and they get so excited to play football until they come across Tyler Booker. Then when I'm going after you, quarter after quarter, play after play, series after series, and I start to see that love leave their eyes, that's what makes me love the game."

Micah Parsons reacts to the Cowboys picking Tyler Booker at No. 12

Micah Parsons keeps paying close attention to the Cowboys' moves. Despite being in the middle of a contract standoff with the team, Parsons still roots for the franchise.

After an awkward first reaction to the selection, he expressed his excitement but clarified that he would have preferred to have a new teammate on defense.

"I am excited about the pick. This guy is a beast, he is a beast. ... I just wanted to see that on my side of the ball. That's it. I'm not mad at the pick," the Cowboys star said.

When everybody was getting ready for Omarion Hampton, the Cowboys once again made a decision nobody except them understood.

