Jerry Jones makes feelings known on Dak Prescott's showing during Cowboys vs Eagles clash

Jerry Jones is very encouraged about his team and their starting quarterback.Despite a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys' owner says he saw a lot of good things from his group.&quot;I'm proud of this bunch. If we get this kind of effort and we get this kind of level of play … we got a chance to be a good team.&quot;The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season in 2024, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Jones also had plenty of praise for his QB on Thursday.&quot;I thought Dak (Prescott) may have played one of the best games I've ever seen him play. I just can't say enough about this effort. … I am encouraged.&quot;Prescott is coming off a difficult 2024 season, which saw him play just eight games because of a hamstring injury. On Thursday, he was 21/34 for 188 yards and no interceptions. There were a lot of question marks surrounding Prescott and how me might bounce back after being off the field for so long. The three-time Pro Bowler hadn't played a single snap in preseason.There's been a lot of attention around the Cowboys in recent weeks following the bitter feud between the team owner and Micah Parsons. The matter was resolved when Jones traded away four-time Pro Bowl linebacker to the Green Bay Packers, receiving two first-round picks and Kenny Clark as part of the deal.Yesterday, the Cowboys registered just one sack on Jalen Hurts, though offensively, they didn't give up any.Prescott opens up about CeeDee Lamb's performanceWhile the Cowboys' offense moved the ball effectively against the Eagles, they ultimately fell short. Uncharacteristically, Prescott's go-to receiver, CeeDee Lamb, had a couple of drops, which could have changed the complexion of the game. Afterward, though, Prescott said he still has plenty of confidence in his ability.&quot;It wasn't just those plays. There's throws out there that I want back, but it's game one and he's a guy that makes those plays. He's going to make those plays,&quot; said Prescott.Lamb, though, accepted responsibility for the drops, saying:&quot;Man, that's terrible. Honestly, I feel like I can't point no fingers at anybody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it.&quot;While there were a couple of plays, he'll want back Lamb still led all receivers with 110 yards on seven catches.The Cowboys will hope for a better outcome next Sunday when they host the New York Giants.