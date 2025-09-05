  • home icon
Jerry Jones makes feelings known on Dak Prescott's showing during Cowboys vs Eagles clash

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 05, 2025 17:03 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones is very encouraged about his team and their starting quarterback.

Despite a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys' owner says he saw a lot of good things from his group.

"I'm proud of this bunch. If we get this kind of effort and we get this kind of level of play … we got a chance to be a good team."

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season in 2024, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Jones also had plenty of praise for his QB on Thursday.

"I thought Dak (Prescott) may have played one of the best games I've ever seen him play. I just can't say enough about this effort. … I am encouraged."
Prescott is coming off a difficult 2024 season, which saw him play just eight games because of a hamstring injury. On Thursday, he was 21/34 for 188 yards and no interceptions. There were a lot of question marks surrounding Prescott and how me might bounce back after being off the field for so long. The three-time Pro Bowler hadn't played a single snap in preseason.

There's been a lot of attention around the Cowboys in recent weeks following the bitter feud between the team owner and Micah Parsons. The matter was resolved when Jones traded away four-time Pro Bowl linebacker to the Green Bay Packers, receiving two first-round picks and Kenny Clark as part of the deal.

Yesterday, the Cowboys registered just one sack on Jalen Hurts, though offensively, they didn't give up any.

Prescott opens up about CeeDee Lamb's performance

While the Cowboys' offense moved the ball effectively against the Eagles, they ultimately fell short. Uncharacteristically, Prescott's go-to receiver, CeeDee Lamb, had a couple of drops, which could have changed the complexion of the game. Afterward, though, Prescott said he still has plenty of confidence in his ability.

"It wasn't just those plays. There's throws out there that I want back, but it's game one and he's a guy that makes those plays. He's going to make those plays," said Prescott.

Lamb, though, accepted responsibility for the drops, saying:

"Man, that's terrible. Honestly, I feel like I can't point no fingers at anybody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it."
While there were a couple of plays, he'll want back Lamb still led all receivers with 110 yards on seven catches.

The Cowboys will hope for a better outcome next Sunday when they host the New York Giants.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

