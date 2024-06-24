“Jerry Jones’ mouth is writing checks that his b**t can't cash”: Jason McIntyre takes aims at Cowboys owner amidst Mike McCarthy debacle

Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy’s relationship is going through a rough patch. The Dallas Cowboys camp has had an uneventful offseason. Multiple franchise stars are still waiting for contract extensions amidst this latest issue. Now NFL journalist Jason McIntyre takes a shot at Jones.

Earlier on Monday, NFL reporter Tyler Dunne corroborated a report with several Cowboys sources about the rift between the owner and the coach. While there has been no comment yet made by McCarthy or Jones, McIntyre lends credibility to the report. On ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd’ he said:

“Go look at Tyler Dunne's history. He covered the Packers in Green Bay. You know who their coach was. It was McCarthy. So, these two have a long history together.”

Building on this, McIntyre called out the Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones for a lackluster offseason. McIntyre said:

“This is not nothing. McCarthy is clearly ticked off. And I'm gonna borrow a line from the great Top Gun. It almost feels like Jerry Jones's mouth is writing checks that his b**t can't cash.”

“And when you say we're going all in, and you're not at all doing anything. That's a bit of a problem.”

While the fans have already had their say on this report, the NFL world at large is taking up arms against Jerry Jones. Only time will tell what recourse the Dallas unit will have before the season begins.

Jerry Jones has to tie up loose ends

Apart from stars like quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, head coach Mike McCarthy is also in the last year of his deal. The expectations of the Cowboys faithful were that all three would have new contracts by the beginning of the season. At least the star players would be tied down to new and shinier contracts.

However, that has not been the case. With star LB Micah Parsons also in need of a new contract, many NFL analysts agree that only two out of three players will be able to receive contract extensions.

The Cowboys are set to begin their training camp from July 24 and Jerry Jones has a lot on his plate before that date approaches.