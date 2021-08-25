'Jerry Jones is a narcissist, he plays GM as a fan': NFL agent lashes out at Dallas Cowboys owner

Jerry Jones, the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, is one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL.

Jones bought the franchise in 1989 and the Cowboys quickly found success, winning three titles during Jones' first seven years as the shot-caller. This period saw Dallas' return to the 'America's Team' brand, which was popular in the '70s, and the franchise's value skyrocketed, becoming the NFL's most valuable franchise by a huge margin.

But the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in 25 years now, and Jones isn't keen on vacating the throne. He's a rare case of being the owner and general manager of a franchise, and while his decision-making process is questionable these days, he's got so much power within the league that it's impossible to think he's going to give it up anytime soon.

Agent rips Jerry Jones

While Jerry's contributions to the league are invaluable, he's far from being a unanimous presence in NFL circles. During a survey of NFL agents regarding the Cowboys' owner, one of the agents used the opportunity to rip Jones:

"Jerry needs to get his a** out of the way. He's a narcissist. He's also a great businessman. Stay in your lane. He plays GM like a fan."

The thing about Jones is that, even if he's truly a narcissist, no owner is more influential in NFL circles than Jones, and this shows in important episodes, such as Roger Goodell's contract extension saga, or about his declarations about players who kneeled during the national anthem in 2017.

Not all agents feel that Jones is a problem, however. Some of them had a better view of the Cowboys owner:

"Jerry is a very, very interesting person. Respect the way he treats people. He puts winning and players first, do what it takes to win. Believes you win with players, so he takes care of them. That they haven't won a Super Bowl lately, oh well, lots of teams haven't. I have great respect for them."

Jerry Jones on why he's so adamant about COVID-19 vaccine: "Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health & their body...until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others.



"We have got to check ‘I’ at the door & go forward with ‘we’." pic.twitter.com/82CHEwxbDd — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 24, 2021

Cowboys on track to break the title drought?

Dallas could make a surprise run for the NFC this year if their offense clicks the way everybody is expecting it to. If Dak Prescott and the offensive line are back healthy and the wide receiver trio keep evolving, then it's going to be really difficult to stop the Cowboys from scoring points.

Jerry Jones feels confident about Dak Prescott starting vs. the Buccaneers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/A4lZZS1xcs — theScore (@theScore) August 22, 2021

The NFC East will be better than 2020, but it's still a weak division. The Cowboys can win it fairly easily, and with some luck in the playoffs, Dallas could be playing at SoFi Stadium come February.

