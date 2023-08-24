Netflix is continuing its football-related series shows, with Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones getting his own docuseries. According to The New York Post, the streaming platform outbid Amazon and ESPN for the rights to the series.

The series will feature Jones' run in the 90's with the Cowboys as they became America's Team, winning three Super Bowls in the decade. Netflix paid $50 million for the streaming rights, and it will feature a 10-episode series on Jones and the Cowboys.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans were quick to complain about Jones getting a 10-episode docuseries on Netflix. Many think it won't be a hit while others are questioning why Jones is getting a 10-episode series.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Here's how fans reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netflix has had recent success with their Quarterback and Untold Series

Patrick Mahomes during Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

It's no surprise that Netflix has reached a deal with Jerry Jones to have a 10-episode docuseries featuring him and the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys are often viewed as one of the most hated teams in the NFL, they are also the most popular team.

Netflix has had success with two recent sports docuseries. The Quarterback series, featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota was the first season of the series installment, produced by Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions.

It received an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.1/10 on IMDb. You could tell how popular the series was on the week it was released, with many football fans and sports personalities constantly raving about it.

Shortly after their installment of the Quarterback Series, Netflix released their three-episode series of Untold. The series featured "Johnny Football", "Swamp Kings" and "The Problem Child."

Fans loved Manziel's series, which highlighted his struggle for NFL success while reliving his crazy college days. Fans had mixed reviews of the Florida Gators Swamp King series.

Netflix will continue its trend of sports docuseries, with Jones' documentary series expected to be on the streaming platform soon.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 487 votes