Jerry Jones bizarrely praises former Cowboys WR for terrific performance in Dallas' win vs. Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys won a stunning victory over the defending AFC champions the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. What's more, they did it without starting quarterback Dak Prescott. It was a team effort, but credit can be given to a lot of individual players. According to owner Jerry Jones, that apparently includes a former wide receiver.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. was a member of the Cowboys for his first three seasons in the league, but is no longer with the team. He's now with the Miami Dolphins, far away from Dallas. However, Jones gave him credit for his performance in the win on Sunday.

Jones was more than likely referring to current wide receiver Noah Brown, but instead said this:

"I think we're all giving Wilson our receiver real kudos because you see what he's capable of doing. He makes big plays. He can go get the ball. He's going to make those big plays are just showing, reminding everybody what he can do for you. I think you're seeing this receiving corps evolve and come together right before your eyes."

It's an honest mistake, but it's not one the owner of a team should be making. He should probably know exactly who is and isn't on his team when praising individual players for their performance.

Are the Dallas Cowboys going to win the NFC East

Sunday's win rights the ship temporarily in Dallas. After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and the loss of Dak Prescott, things were not looking good. This win at least gives the team a chance to stay afloat while they await Prescott's return, which could be as soon as three weeks from now.

But while they have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive, their divisional title hopes have taken a hit. The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 and look every bit the contender they're expected to be. They now have far better odds of winning the NFC East, according to OddsChecker.

Eagles: -200, -210, -225, -210

Cowboys: +450, +550, +550, +550

New York Giants, +500, +550, +550, +525

Washington Commanders, +850, +1000

The New York Giants are also 2-0 and are close to having better odds than Dallas. They'll need to go on a significant run when Prescott returns to try and defend their divisional title.

It will be a tremendous task, but one the Cowboys will be prepared for. Whenever Dallas plays, whether they win, lose, or draw, there's always hyperbole. It's always reported as a triumph or a disaster. The truth is that one win doesn't define a season, and nor does one defeat. That said, in Week 3 they travel to New York to face the Giants and this one really counts.

Dallas can go 2-1 or 1-2. If it's the latter, the Giants will be 3-0, a highly unexpected turn of events. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at MetLife Stadium.

