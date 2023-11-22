Dak Prescott has taken criticism at times for what he's done in the red zone this year. For the most part, the bellyaching has come from pundits and fans. However, even the general manager has taken to pressuring Prescott's offense to win inside the 20-yard line.

In an interview on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Football, Jerry Jones spoke about the quarterback while sitting in the endzone at AT&T Stadium:

"[00:00:21] Well, let me say this. We have all the respect in the world for the Eagles. We played them there. We came up a little short there. But we're getting better. We're getting better each game. We need to keep Dak Prescott, our quarterback, healthy. That's a challenge in today's NFL."

Prescott was playing the best football of his career, but Jones wanted more, seemingly half-joking:

"He's playing at his top level ever. ... I'm sitting in the end zone. Can we please get in this end zone when we get out? But seriously, seriously, they're formidable. We've got our work cut out for us, but we're getting better. [00:00:21]"

Dak Prescott fans pray for division race significance in upcoming Eagles showdown

Dak Prescott speaks at Giants-Cowboys Football

The interview centered around the Philadelphia Eagles and Jones' interpretation of the events that took place on November 5, when the team failed at the goal line in the final moments. Since then, the Cowboys have been living in a reality different than what they wanted.

The Eagles continue to surge, getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Eagles also sit atop the NFC as the unchallenged first seed in the conference. Right now, the Cowboys are chasing the Eagles. They'd prefer it to be the other way around.

Some believe the season-long race between Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott will come down to the December 10 game between the two franchises.

It will take place at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, December 10, starting at 8:20 p.m. EST. Of course, to make the game truly relevant, it is going to take a surge from the Cowboys and a stumble from the Eagles.

Prescott fans hope that the Eagles will ride too high after beating the Chiefs and shoot themselves in the foot against the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the hope is that the Cowboys can defeat the 4-7 Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks, a team with questions at quarterback.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.