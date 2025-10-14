  • home icon
  Jerry Jones refuses to back down from defending Micah Parsons trade with bold Kenny Clark claim

Jerry Jones refuses to back down from defending Micah Parsons trade with bold Kenny Clark claim

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 14, 2025 19:06 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones has doubled down on his decision to trade away star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan today and had nothing but praise for defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was part of the trade package sent over by the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Parsons.

"He's played outstanding. ... Right now, we've gotten the money's worth to have Kenny Clark on this team. I'm proud that we got him. He's probably first or second on grading on our team on defense."
Parsons and the Cowboys could not come to an agreement on a contract extension, and the failed negotiations resulted in a public feud between the two sides. The Cowboys' former first-round NFL Draft pick requested a trade via social media, but Jones noted he believed it to be nothing more than a negotiation tactic.

This was ultimately proven to be false, as Parsons was dealt to Green Bay in exchange for two first-round draft picks and Clark. Parsons has enjoyed his time with the 3-1-1 Packers, who sit atop the NFC North division rankings as of this writing.

Parsons has recorded two and a half sacks so far this season, in addition to 11 total tackles. Clark, on the other hand, has managed one and a half sacks with Dallas, as well as 15 total tackles so far this year.

Dallas Cowboys struggle defensively in 2025

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

According to FOX Sports, the Dallas Cowboys rank dead last in nearly every major defensive category in the NFL. These categories include Total Defense, Passing Defense, and Third-Down Defense. They also rank 31st in the league in Scoring Defense, only ahead of the Baltimore Ravens.

While dealing away Parsons was disappointing for many Cowboys fans, it's unlikely this Dallas defense would be much better with him. Dallas' struggles have mainly come in the secondary, allowing over 30 points to several opponents so far this year, including the Packers, who acquired Parsons.

Ultimately, that game ended in a tie, and Dallas now has a record of 2-3-1 in the NFC East. The Cowboys hold the third spot in the NFC East division standings after their defeat to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Now, Dallas will attempt to rally against the Washington Commanders next week in an inter-divisional matchup against their longtime rivals.

Washington themselves also come off a loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football yesterday.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

