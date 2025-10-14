Jerry Jones refuses to back down from defending Micah Parsons trade with bold Kenny Clark claim

Jerry Jones has doubled down on his decision to trade away star pass rusher Micah Parsons.Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan today and had nothing but praise for defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was part of the trade package sent over by the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Parsons. &quot;He's played outstanding. ... Right now, we've gotten the money's worth to have Kenny Clark on this team. I'm proud that we got him. He's probably first or second on grading on our team on defense.&quot;Parsons and the Cowboys could not come to an agreement on a contract extension, and the failed negotiations resulted in a public feud between the two sides. The Cowboys' former first-round NFL Draft pick requested a trade via social media, but Jones noted he believed it to be nothing more than a negotiation tactic.This was ultimately proven to be false, as Parsons was dealt to Green Bay in exchange for two first-round draft picks and Clark. Parsons has enjoyed his time with the 3-1-1 Packers, who sit atop the NFC North division rankings as of this writing.Parsons has recorded two and a half sacks so far this season, in addition to 11 total tackles. Clark, on the other hand, has managed one and a half sacks with Dallas, as well as 15 total tackles so far this year.Dallas Cowboys struggle defensively in 2025NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: ImagnAccording to FOX Sports, the Dallas Cowboys rank dead last in nearly every major defensive category in the NFL. These categories include Total Defense, Passing Defense, and Third-Down Defense. They also rank 31st in the league in Scoring Defense, only ahead of the Baltimore Ravens. While dealing away Parsons was disappointing for many Cowboys fans, it's unlikely this Dallas defense would be much better with him. Dallas' struggles have mainly come in the secondary, allowing over 30 points to several opponents so far this year, including the Packers, who acquired Parsons.Ultimately, that game ended in a tie, and Dallas now has a record of 2-3-1 in the NFC East. The Cowboys hold the third spot in the NFC East division standings after their defeat to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Now, Dallas will attempt to rally against the Washington Commanders next week in an inter-divisional matchup against their longtime rivals.Washington themselves also come off a loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football yesterday.