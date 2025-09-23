“It’s not appropriate”: Jerry Jones refuses to give Micah Parsons tribute on his return to Dallas for Week 4 clash vs. Cowboys

Micah Parsons left the Dallas Cowboys a week before the 2025 season started, going to the Green Bay Packers via trade. Thus, he is not getting anything from his former boss Jerry Jones.
This coming Sunday, the star edge rusher will return to Arlington for the first time since the momentous transaction when the two historic NFC franchises meet in Week 4's Sunday Night Football game.
When asked whether there would be a video tribute for him, Jones flatly shut it down:
"It's not appropriate... That's not to diminish Micah. But I think Micah's got enough 'welcome,' out there, and we just need to show we've got antidotes for that."
As a packer, Parsons has had four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. He may have a great opportunity to shine against his former team, whose rookie right guard Tyler Booker may have to sit out at least four weeks with an ankle sprain.
Brian Schottenheimer speaks up on Cowboys' pass-rush struggles w/o Micah Parsons
But while the Packers are relishing having an elite pass-rusher like Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are sorely missing his services.
It was most apparent in their 14-31 loss at the erstwhile-winless Chicago Bears on Sunday. Caleb Williams, who had been 2024's most sacked quarterback as a rookie at 68, faced just one pressure and was not brought down even once.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged the problem after the game, saying:
“When you look at it, we could do better. Coming out of that game with no sacks is not good enough. Again, there’s things that we can do from a scheme standpoint, but certainly a coverage’s best friend is the pass rush. ...So we’re looking at that.”
The good news is that multiple-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, who had signed with the team last week, will be ready to play against the Packers, as EVP Stephen Jones revealed on Monday:
“We fully expect him to be able to come in and help. We’re gonna look at this film very closely and seeing exactly where our shortfalls are and seeing where we can do some things differently to have success. I certainly believe we have the coaching staff and the players to play good defense.”
Kickoff for the game is at 8:20 PM ET/7:20 PM CT on NBC.
