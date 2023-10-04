Jerry Jones sends implicit message to Cowboys with Super Bowl comments as 49ers reality check awaits

Many believe that the Cowboys' Super Bowl aspirations are best tested against the 49ers, and owner Jerry Jones is firmly in that camp. The Cowboys owner is looking forward to the game between the two teams on Sunday and admitted as much.

Speaking to "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said,

"They (49ers) are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl, but in order for them to get there, they have to go by us, hopefully two times if that's the way it falls in the playoffs and we're in the playoffs, of course."

He said that he wants to measure his Dallas Cowboys against their opponents this weekend, who come in with a perfect 4-0 record:

"The bottom line is you're playing the best. You don't need the game to tell you you're playing the best, but you need the game to show you how you stack up against the best."

Jerry Jones knows all too well the threat the 49ers pose to the Cowboys

For the last two seasons, the Dallas Cowboys have made it to the playoffs. The year before last, they lost in the Wild Card Round to the San Francisco 49ers.

Last year, they got one step ahead by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the same stage. However, they met their nemesis from the previous year again in the Divisional Round, where their campaign came to an end.

When quarterback Dak Prescott was reminded of that this week, it was clear that the wounds are still raw.

Two straight seasons of the Cowboys losing to the 49ers make Jerry Jones all too aware of the threat they can pose. However, he will feel confident knowing that even though his team's opponents are yet to lose this season, they themselves have not done too shabbily either, with a 3-1 record.

On their last gameday, they beat the New England Patriots 38-3. It was a massacre that saw Mac Jones benched and handed Bill Belichick his biggest ever loss. Earlier in the season, they had shut out the New York Giants 40-0 on the opening weekend before dismantling the New York Jets 30-10 in the second week.

However, their only loss was to the Arizona Cardinals. They lost 28-16 for their only blemish of the season. Interestingly enough, the last team the 49ers played heading into their matchup against Dallas was also the Cardinals, whom they defeated 35-16.

It should reinforce Jerry Jones' point to his team about who they're up against.