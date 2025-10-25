Jerry Jones sets record straight on Cowboys enquiring about Raiders' Maxx Crosby ahead of trade deadline

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys were reportedly one of the teams in talks with Maxx Crosby. Speaking ahead of the November 4 trade deadline to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Jones confirmed the Cowboys are open for business but insisted Crosby was never part of those discussions.When asked if he could add one player right now, Jones paused, grinned, and replied:“I would say, without incriminating any area of it, it would be a defensive player. But not a pass rusher.”Jerry Jones also addressed the team’s defensive struggles since trading Micah Parsons, who has excelled with Arizona.“I expected that,” Jones said. “When I made the trade, I thought both sides would do well — us with (defensive tackle Kenny) Clark and the picks, and him up there. We both have good days, and we have our picks.”He emphasized that the decision to trade Parsons was strictly a business move.“The numbers got Micah,” Jones said. “Not me. He’s elite, but we were better off with numbers of players. It had nothing to do with contracts or agents. I’d love to have Micah plus everything I got. But I can’t. That’s the cap.”Previously, Jones expressed interest in trade, which the team still needs and looks forward to.“I do think this team has a chance to be in competition, so under that criteria, and that’s a good one and that’s all the reason in the world to have your alert sign up,” Jones said. “In that case, I do have my eyes open and interest level up.”By setting the record straight on Crosby and reaffirming his belief in the team’s current roster, Jones made it clear that the Cowboys don’t plan on making a blockbuster trade before the deadline.Jerry Jones admits past desire to hire Sean Payton as Cowboys coachJerry Jones revealed that he previously wanted to hire Sean Payton as head coach but never found the right timing to make it happen. Speaking on &quot;105.3 The Fan,&quot; Jones said he considered Payton for the Cowboys job on multiple occasions, but circumstances prevented a deal.Denver Broncos coach Payton served as Dallas’s assistant head coach from 2003 to 2005, a period that left a lasting impression on Jones.&quot;The timing just never worked,” Jones said.He also emphasized his respect for Payton.&quot;There's no coach that we think any more of, respect any more, than we do Sean Payton.&quot;The Cowboys prepare to face Payton’s Broncos this Sunday.