Jerry Jones slammed his own Super Bowl window shut, NFL analyst claims

Jerry Jones' job as general manager of the Dallas Cowboys is to get his team to the championship. If he doesn't accomplish this or at least get closer than the previous attempt, he has failed. For a general manager who has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy multiple times in his career, he has the experience on paper to know how to get it done.

However, according to one NFL analyst, he has closed a window in which he had a chance to get it done. Speaking on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Kimberley A. Martin pointed the finger directly at Jones.

"In all seriousness, this iteration of the Cowboys - yes, it's closed because I say that because of how Jerry Jones conducts business," Martin said. "If he continues to over-inflate what he has on his roster and not be aggressive in free agency, not pay guys when they want to be paid. I don't see them getting to the Super Bowl." [01:13:01:32]

In other words, the analyst argued that the Cowboys missed out on a Super Bowl potential owing to Jones' slow demeanor last offseason and misunderstanding of what his players were capable of.

Jerry Jones presented an opportunity to reverse criticism

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

For a full 12 months, analysts and pundits have taken turns jabbing the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys. However, after all of the callouts, he has a chance to throw a wrench into the tsunami.

Micah Parsons is going into the last season of his contract. Jerry Jones has demonstrated that he will eventually pay his stars with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, so making Parsons wait seems like a needless exercise.

If he's going to end up paying anyway, he might as well get Parsons settled before free agency kicks off.

That way, he can demonstrate that he's pulling every lever possible to push his team to the next level. It also might galvanize the Cowboys fan base ahead of one of the best opportunities to shape a roster all year long.

With a potential behemoth emerging in the form of the Washington Commanders on top of the well-established Eagles, the bar has been raised in the NFC East.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," and H/T Sportskeeda.

