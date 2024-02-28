Jerry Jones’ son comments hints at Micah Parsons to step into leadership role amid Demarcus Lawrence controversy

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, aside from Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, are the topic of discussion for the Dallas Cowboys as Leap Day hits the calendar.

During an interaction on "Get Up," Stephen Jones, son of Jerry Jones, hinted that Micah Parsons would need to step up in light of DeMarcus Lawrence's recent troubles.

"Our leadership on our team is outstanding. So, you know, you're always going to have somebody who's going to say something," Jones said.

"That might be their particular thought process on why we may have come up short, but I don't think in general, personally, I don't think it's an issue." [07:16:07:36]" via Get Up.

Retracing Cowboys drama surrounding Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence

Micah Parsons at Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The key word is "leadership." Analysts have been calling on Micah Parsons to step into a bigger leadership role on the team in the wake of DeMarcus Lawrence blaming tired legs for the team's untimely demise at the hands of Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

Stephen Jones' comments hint that every leader needs to step in. Based on comments made by analysts around the league, Parsons is a leader of the defense but perhaps has a way to go to reach "outstanding" status.

Per Outkick, Bart Scott said on February 19th's episode of "Get Up" that Parsons was "lacking leadership" by avoiding the spotlight after losing in the playoffs.

The comments came in the aftermath of DeMarcus Lawrence's comments at the Super Bowl Radio Row in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the event, Lawrence said the team was "burnt out” on First Take as a reason explaining why the team lost to the Green Bay Packers, per Sports Illustrated.

Lawrence's message became the tale of the team for fans and created a PR nightmare for Micah Parson's Cowboys.

The subplot comes as Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott angle for massive pay bumps in the coming months. Prescott will be aiming for an increase on his last huge contract, while Parsons and Lamb will be looking to outperform their rookie contracts with their next salary.

That leaves Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones with a juggling act and limited resources. With only one franchise tag, three stars, and only so much money to go around, the balancing act will be a show this offseason for many.

