Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys became one step closer to the NFC East title this past weekend. After a home win over the Detroit Lions that ended in controversy, the Arizona Cardinals did the unthinkable and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys just need a win against the Washington Commanders in Week 18 on Sunday to clinch the NFC East title. Longtime team owner Jerry Jones couldn't believe the cards fell where they did and that his team is in this position. In his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that although a division title win has always been the goal, he is still shocked by the Eagles loss.

“Certainly we thought that this is where we wanted to be from the day we walked into training camp, be in a position to play hard and win a game and have it give us this kind of shot at home," Jones said. "So, excited to no end. I just couldn’t believe it when Philadelphia ended up losing that ballgame this weekend and gave us this opportunity.”

The Dallas Cowboys may be glad the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. But they know something about that, as the Cowboys were also defeated by the Cardinals in Week 3 of the season.

Who will the Dallas Cowboys face in the NFL Playoffs?

If the NFL Playoffs were to kick off today, the Dallas Cowboys would have the NFC East division title and the number two seed. The San Francisco 49ers have already clinched the number one seed and will have a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs.

As the number two seed, the Cowboys would face the number seven seed, which is currently the Green Bay Packers. Dallas would host the Packers at AT&T Stadium, where they are undefeated this season.

Who will the Eagles face in the NFL Playoffs?

If the Dallas Cowboys secure the NFC East division title, the Philadelphia Eagles would get the first Wild Card spot and the number five seed. The Eagles would then face the number four seed, which is currently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who need a win to clinch the NFC South title.

If the situation maintains where it is right now, the Philadelphia Eagles will be on the road for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. A situation that was resulted after losing four of their last five games. Both teams faced off two years ago and Tom Brady led the Bucs to a 31-15 win over the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs at home.