"Jerry Jones threatened to release this" - NFL fans react as Micah Parsons' cheerleading style throwback dance video takes X by storm with 2.2M views

An old video of Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has gone viral on X. It was from Parsons' days with the Penn State Nittany Lions, where he led a cheerleading style dance routine.Fans reacted to the video, including some who related it to his contract dispute with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.&quot;Bro 😂😂😂 Jerry released this to try to negotiate. I know it!&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;If Jerry saw this. Contract dispute resolved,&quot; another fan wrote. &quot;Jerry must've seen this shit, that's why he ain't paying him,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Jerry Jones threatened to release this video if Parsons did not sign..glad the air is cleared,&quot; a fan tweeted. Others did not like the clip, and thought it was A.I. generated.&quot;There are some dance moves that a man should never do, no matter what,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;@grok is this video real ?&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Oh hell nah🤦🏾This better be Ai,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;Is this real???&quot; another fan said. &quot;Not impressive on its face, but this is obviously a (attempt at comedy) dance from THON, which is a 24-hour dance marathon held at Penn State to help raise money for children with cancer and their families. It raised $10.1MM in 2018, the year this video was taken,&quot; one fan said. &quot;My guy was dancing for kids with cancer,&quot; another fan tweeted. Micah Parsons' brother shares thoughts on DE watching on sideline during Cowboys practiceMicah Parsons is involved in a contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys. He requested a trade on Aug. 1, and is not participating in the teams' practice sessions.However, there is a glimmer of hope for Cowboys fans who want Parsons to stay. Micah's brother, Terrence, posted on X that the star defensive end wants to be on the field with his teammates.“I don’t think people realize how much Micah wanna be out there man,” Terrence tweeted on Tuesday.While Terrence and several reports suggested that the two sides are not close to getting a deal done, it shows that Micah just wants to play football.Which teams' colors he'll wear the next time he steps on the field remains to be seen.