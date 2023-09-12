Jerry Jones underlines Cowboys’ stance on possible Jets interest in Cooper Rush or Trey Lance trade after Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers is the second league-shattering player to suffer a shocking injury on Monday Night Football in as many regular season games on the program. The now 1000 percent healthy Damar Hamlin and millions of others looked on in shock as the quarterback was taken to the blue medical tent and promptly carted away.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan Cam, Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys general manager, addressed the potential for sending the Jets a bone in the name of a quarterback not named Dak Prescott. Here's how he put it:

“I can say that I can’t imagine what it would be(to make that type of trade), but the facts are that just as they do, we [might] need Rush [to] play, like we did last year.”

While the Cowboys do carry immense depth in the QB position(Trey Lance and Cooper Rush along with QB1 Dak Prescott), Jones is in no mood to make a trade to the Jets. Jones doesn't have to jeopardize a particular position for potential benefits in return as they seek a deep run in playoffs this year.

Aaron Rodgers injury all but murders Jets QB's hopes of supplanting Brett Favre

Brett Favre at NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

When the Rodgers trade went down earlier this year, fans, pundits, and analysts began speculating about whether the quarterback could beat Brett Favre's career highs with the team. Favre played for them in 2008 in his first stop after ending his time with the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers was set to play up to 17 games plus extra playoff game(s).

Of course, it seems all but certain that he'll miss much if not the entirety of the year. Even if he somehow miraculously returns sooner, he won't be able to match Brett Favre's nine wins and his 22 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 16 games from that season.

Achilles injury risks moving up retirement talks

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Carolina Panthers

At this point, if it is indeed a snapped Achilles, it seems likely that the New York Jets quarterback is likely to be out until well after he turns 40 years old in early December. With retirement openly on his mind before the trade, the injury has essentially put him into March mode in September.

Next season, he'll be 40 years old and while he does have a contract with the team through the 2024 season, the upcoming rehab might be enough for him to hang up his cleats. Of course, the choice remains in Rodgers' control and won't be known for quite some time, but there is a rational argument that those four plays were Aaron Rodgers' last in the NFL.

