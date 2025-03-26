Jerry Jones could be working to turn locker room against Micah Parsons to save money, NFL analyst suggests

While Jerry Jones found plenty of success in the early portion of his tenure owning the Dallas Cowboys (3 Super Bowls in his first 7 seasons), the team has failed to reach the NFC Championship Game since 1995. There has been plenty of criticism around him, with many questioning if he is too involved in making decisions for the franchise.

As Micah Parsons is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, questions have begun to arise about his future with the Cowboys as he has not agreed to an extension with the organization. Mike Florio of NFL on NBC recently weighed in on the negotiations between the two sides, suggesting that Jones could be looking to turn the locker room against the All-Pro pass rusher, stating:

"I really do think there's a story to be told here that, at some level, the Cowboys have manipulated this locker room sentiment against Micah Parsons, all in the name of softening him up to get him to take less money when nut-cutting time rolls around, and we're already there. It is still ridiculous to me."

Check out Mike Florio's comments on Micah Parsons' negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys below (starting at the 1:26 mark):

Parsons has been a vital part of the Cowboys' defense since the franchise selected him 12th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons and earned All-Pro honors three times.

Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons have reportedly talked, but no offer has been made

While many expected that the Dallas Cowboys would prioritize extending Micah Parsons' contract, nothing has materialized. Jane Slater of NFL Network said that the star pass rusher's team has met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones but no offer has been made, tweeting:

"Back from vacation and tapping in here ahead of The Insiders on NFL Network. As things stand with Micah Parsons. No new news. What I can tell you is [Jerry Jones] and Micah have talked many times this offseason but to say a contract offer has been extended to his representatives would be inaccurate.

"I’m told there was an initial meeting at combine with his team but since then nothing meaningful to report. His team remains ready to talk when Dallas does. #Cowboys"

Check out Jane Slater's tweet on Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons' negotiations below:

It is unclear what amount Parsons is looking for in a potential extension. The pass rusher market was reset twice this offseason as Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett both agreed to record-setting extensions.

